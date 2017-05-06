Travel workouts: Peloton bikes, fitness amenities in hotel rooms

There was a time when travelers were lucky to get a windowless room with a few weights and cardio machines in a hotel basement. Hotels upped their game when they realized how popular yoga had become and started offering rooftop yoga classes and stocking guestrooms with mats.

Hotels are getting more elaborate with their in-room workout gear and fitness center offerings. Many tap into fitness crazes that have cult followings.

Guests at Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, will be able to request a WestinWORKOUT Peloton guest room. The popular indoor exercise bikes have online streaming classes.

The 1 Hotel South Beach offers classes from SoulCycle, the spinning class sensation. The Row NYC hotel has an indoor cycling studio called Cyc Fitness, a beat-based 45-minute ride.

The James has a complimentary in-room, on demand streaming workout series called ReinventYOU by ChaiseFitness, a New York City boutique fitness brand. Guests at locations in New York and Chicago can try 20-minute workouts that aim to strengthen and improve posture.

At the Star, which is anchored by Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters, the Omni Frisco Hotel will offer a Cowboys Fit Package upon the property’s opening in July. The package will allow guests to train at Cowboys Fit, where the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders practice.

InterContinental Hotels Group created an entire brand focused on fitness and wellness. EVEN Hotels debuted in 2014, featuring fitness equipment in each guestroom, workout videos and a large gym in a prominent spot in each property.

Hoteliers say they can no longer offer guests standard fitness amenities. Travelers are exposed to a variety of sophisticated fitness options when they are home and expect the same on the road.

“In addressing the evolving fitness needs of hotel guests, brands are offering three different ‘brand standards’ or amenity options at their affiliated hotels,” says Chekitan Dev, an associate professor at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration.

That includes updating fitness centers to include new equipment, offering in-room fitness options or providing their guests complimentary or low cost access to adjacent or nearby fitness centers.

For good reason. Globally, travelers say they have trouble maintaining their wellness routine on the road, according to a survey of about 8,000 travelers ages 25 to 64, conducted by STUDYLOGIC last year.

In fact, 65 percent said they exercise less on the road. But 83 percent said access to wellness programs while traveling is at least somewhat important when choosing a hotel.

In particular, Millennials, those in their 20s and 30s who are starting to travel more, said they intend to exercise on the road. Nearly 40 percent of them specifically planned to cycle.

Peloton and SoulCycle are especially popular among younger travelers.

In Westin’s case, the Peloton guest rooms are available at select locations, including Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles and Boston. Guests will have access to 5,000 on-demand classes taught by instructors.

At other destinations — including Austin, Detroit, Denver, New York City, Palo Alto, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Diego and Seattle — the Peloton bikes will be available in fitness studios.

“While global wellness trends show a growing demand for tribe workouts, travel can often be solitary,” says Brian Povinelli, senior vice president and global brand leader at Westin. “Peloton’s social experience is perfect for Westin guests who are energized by an immersive, group-fitness experience, whether in the brand’s signature fitness studio or in the privacy of their own room.”

The 4-year-old Peloton recently introduced bikes better suited for public areas such as hotel gyms and college campuses.

“We created Peloton to allow people to get access to boutique fitness classes on their own time, on their own schedule,” says John Foley, CEO and founder of Peloton. “Now, we’re excited to bring that experience to travelers as well. Our riders can now experience the workout they already love while on the road.”

Offering exclusive fitness classes with personal trainers has become a big push from hotels. The Park Hyatt Chicago will offer Shred at the Park beginning June 7, partnering with Shred415. The workout class will take place in NoMI Garden, the hotel’s outdoor terrace. The class will combine strength and cardio exercises to raise the heart rate and drop it down in intervals for a 45-minute workout with views of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.

Upon check-in at Element Hotels, guests get a training card that includes a three-digit code. This code lets them set up a “Your Trainer” profile from any iOS or Android device three workouts ranging from 10 to 12 minutes during their stay.

The Kimpton Marlowe in Cambridge, Mass., has partnered with a local organization called Community Rowing to offer an outdoor interactive row studio. Guests can row in the hotel’s courtyard on Concept 2 rowing machines with feedback provided by a community rowing coach. They can also compete with elite rowers who are broadcast on the hotel’s interior façade.

And in another twist to the fitness hospitality trend, some fitness facilities create their own hotels.

In April, Midtown Athletics Clubs announced the construction of Midtown Athletic Club and the Hotel at Midtown in Chicago. The club, constructed in 1970 as an indoor tennis club, will get additions and renovations. The 55-room hotel will include four suites, including one designed by tennis star Venus Williams and her interior design firm, V STARR Interiors. It’s scheduled to re-open in July.

Williams, who used to play at the club as a junior tennis star, will design the club’s Tennis Lounge.

“It’s game-changing when a hotel is considered an amenity to a fitness facility,” says Dwayne MacEwen, founder and principal of DMAC Architecture, which is designing the $75 million project slated for complication in July.

The high-end gym company Equinox plans to launch its own hotel brand. The first hotel will open in New York City’s Hudson Yards next year. A second one will follow in Los Angeles.

“Fitness center brands are opening hotels for those guests that want to pick a fitness facility as a first priority — with a room for the night to go with it,” Cornell’s Dev says.

