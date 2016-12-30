Your astrological forecast for 2017 from Georgia Nicols

As unpredictable as the new year may seem, the solar system already is sending signals about what may come to pass. For believers in the prophetic powers of the stars, astrologer Georgia Nicols offers these 2017 forecasts for each sign of the zodiac.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

In the ’90s, you defined your identity; by 2004, you defined your home base, and by 2010, you defined your raison d’etre. Now you are aiming for a career peak in 2018. Are you ready? Not yet. The year 2017 is a dress rehearsal. It’s time to get your ducks in a row. Fortunately, you have the support of partners and good friends. In fact, partnerships are so blessed, this is the best year to marry since 2005.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Between 2003-05, nothing was certain with your job or your home — all up for grabs. Fast-forward to 2015 and we find you in the kind of home you want to be. (Especially free from the tension and disappointment with partners you had for several years prior.) Now you are free to determine your future. You are fortunate because you will have a multitude of opportunities in 2017 to improve your job or get a better job. It’s all up to you. Dream big!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You were proud of your accomplishments in 2010. Once again, life was sweet in 2013, with Jupiter in your sign bringing you ease, peace of mind, comfort and contentment. Life will be easy in 2017 because the theme of your year ahead will be play — be it the theater, the arts, stimulating sports or wining and dining with fascinating conversationalists. Naturally, this bounteous pleasure is accompanied by opportunities for fun-filled relationships and new romance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Life was challenging at the beginning of the millennium with so many things slipping through your fingers — possessions, friendships, jobs and homes. And once again between 2008-10, you faced upsetting changes. Is there no justice? Yes there is. And justice is yours in 2017, when you have the best opportunities since 2005 to improve your home or the value of your home. The year ahead is when you must build, buy, sell or rent something that delights you because you can do it. Believe it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although it’s true that you had to winnow through your possessions and streamline your life between 2002-05, this was for a purpose. You know that now. This is because 2005 was the beginning of a new journey for you. Now you enter 2017, which offers two great celestial strengths: Both Saturn and Jupiter will support you by helping your life run more smoothly. Now is the time to lay the framework for your future success. You will achieve what you want with little effort. Count your blessings!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The beginning of the millennium was a time of graduation, job success or something that you achieved that was dear to your heart. Good times are to be appreciated. At this time in your life, what you most need to do is to establish a reliable home and refuge for yourself. Someplace safe, cozy and replenishing. Can you do this? Almost certainly. In 2017 you can increase your earnings and become richer. This is most timely! You will also lay the groundwork for a success that will bring you acknowledgement about six years from now.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A wise teacher once said that the most important meditation we can do daily is appreciation. This will be an easy meditation for you in 2017. The largest planet Jupiter, symbol of bounty, wealth and joy, will be in your sign. The last time this occurred was in 2005. Once again, you will benefit from this journey of Jupiter in Libra, which will attract people and wealth to you. But more than that, you will be happier. Relationships with others will be easier. Your self-confidence will grow and your spirituality will deepen. Many reasons for gratitude!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

By 2005, you were strong, powerful and confident, and past relationships became clarified one way or the other. Even though you gave up so much before you set off on your new path around 2012, you made a name for yourself in 2014-15. Recently, finances have been a challenge, but you are strong, determined and iron-willed. In October this year, bounteous Jupiter will enter your sign to stay for a year. Divine protection is yours!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Around 2001, you worked to achieve something that blossomed by 2008. Once again in 2015, you began an even bigger journey in a fresh, new direction. This important journey will change your world. Fortunately, 2017 will be one of the most popular, friendly, fun-filled years you have experienced in over a decade. People will help you, which means you must be open to their friendship. Likewise embrace groups and associations, which will also benefit you. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

In 2017 you have plans to downsize. You might move, change jobs, change residences or give up friends and partners. This is happening. But it is not loss. It’s a time of transition. And while this occurs, by apparent contrast, your reputation with your peers will enjoy its greatest breakthrough in years. You will be admired! Promotions and praise will be yours. Many of you will travel more for work and some will seek new fields of employment. You will bask in the approval of others, and know that you have earned it. Job well done!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Since 2005, you have worked hard for the success you experienced recently in 2013-14. However, 2017 will be a mind-bending year when you will seek to expand your world in ways you never dreamed possible. You will have opportunities to travel, study and learn. This is a wonderful year for those who want to write or publish. Your views on life and your basic beliefs will change, perhaps from travel to foreign countries or relationships with people from other cultures.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You defined who you are in the ’90s, and by 2008, you had the courage to pursue where you are today. Although you have responsibilities, you also have the respect and praise you deserve from others. The year 2017 will be productive, abundant and rich. Your reputation will shine. Your professional life will hold a cornucopia of opportunities. In addition, you will have the practical and financial support of others. For some, this will be an inheritance, for others, a windfall or an indirect benefit through a partner. You are blessed in 2017.