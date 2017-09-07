1 dead, 1 injured in ATV crash in Lake County Forest Preserve

One person died and another was injured in an ATV crash early Sunday in the Lake County Forest Preserve in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

At 12:55 a.m., the Buffalo Grove and Wheeling fire departments responded to a report of an all-terrain vehicle crash at the northeast corner of the forest preserve, according to the Buffalo Grove fire department.

A female passenger on the ATV said she felt like she was going to pass out, according to the fire department. Both fire departments and the Lake County sheriff’s office began a search and found two people on the path behind 301 N. Riverwalk Dr. in Buffalo Grove, south of the Lake Cook path bridge.

The driver of the ATV, a male, was in traumatic cardiac arrest when he was found, and the female had suffered a head injury, according to the fire department.

The male was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to the fire department. The female was also taken to Condell with minor injuries.

The male’s name has not yet been released pending notification of his family.