1 dead, 1 injured in Bartlett crash

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash Saturday morning in northwest suburban Bartlett.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 6:12 a.m. just north of 7N657 Route 25 in Bartlett, according to a statement from the South Elgin & Countryside Fire Protection District.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage, according to the statement.

One person was extricated from a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement. A second person, a male, was taken with minor injuries to Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin.

Bartlett police are investigating.