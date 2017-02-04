One person was killed and another was injured in a crash Saturday morning in northwest suburban Bartlett.
The two-vehicle crash happened at 6:12 a.m. just north of 7N657 Route 25 in Bartlett, according to a statement from the South Elgin & Countryside Fire Protection District.
Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage, according to the statement.
One person was extricated from a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement. A second person, a male, was taken with minor injuries to Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin.
Bartlett police are investigating.