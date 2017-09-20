1 dead, 1 injured in I-57 crash near Manteno

A person was killed and another was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57 near Manteno.

At 1:13 p.m., a southbound semi truck and a car traveling behind it were slowing to a stop in a construction zone on I-57 near mile marker 321, according to Illinois State Police. A second semi failed to slow down and smashed into the back of the car, causing it to collide with the other semi.

The car’s front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was flown to a Chicago hospital, police said.

It was unclear whether any of the drivers would face charges, police said.