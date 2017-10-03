1 dead, 1 injured in crash on the Southwest Side

Two men were injured in a crash early Thursday in the 4400 block of West 59th Street. | Network Video Productions

A man died hours after an early Thursday crash that left another man injured in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:45 a.m., a vehicle was speeding west in the 4400 block of West 59th Street when it rear-ended two parked vehicles, according to Chicago Police.

The passenger, 21-year-old Tyshawn Pickett, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 5:07 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in West Garfield Park on the west side.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was also taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.