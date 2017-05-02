1 dead, 1 wounded in Southwest Side shooting

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Vittum Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The two were standing outside a parked vehicle about 9:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Leamington when a black Dodge Ram truck pulled up to them, Chicago Police said. People inside the truck began arguing with the man and woman and someone inside the truck fired shots at them.

The man, 27, was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately provide information about the death.

The woman, 29, was shot in her back near her shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Police said the shooting appeared to be gang related. No one was in custody as Area Central detectives conducted a homicide investigation.