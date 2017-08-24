1 dead, 11 wounded in Wednesday shootings across Chicago

One person was killed and at least 11 others were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

The female was shot to death about 10:30 a.m. in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police. She was near Spaulding and Cortland when a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows approached and a man got out, chased her down and fired multiple shots.

The victim, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was shot 12 times. Neighbors found her unresponsive and she was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:02 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The shooter, described as a black man about 20 years old with a medium complexion and wearing a red T-shirt, got back into the Charger and took off.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. A 25-year-old man was standing behind a parked vehicle in the 4400 block of South Prairie when someone in a silver Lexus car fired shots, police said. He was shot in the left leg and took himself to Mercy Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 26-year-old man heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the leg about 10 p.m. while he was standing on the corner in the 500 block of North Springfield in the West Side Garfield Park neighborhood, police said. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 9:50 p.m., two men were wounded in a West Pullman neighborhood shooting in the 11700 block of South Yale on the Far South Side, police said. A 23-year-old man was grazed in the face by a bullet, while the other man, 24, was shot in the left arm. Both men were taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

About 9:30 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the right hand in the first block of West 79th Street in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, police said. His condition was stabilized at St. Bernard’s Hospital. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known, and the man was uncooperative with detectives.

About 30 minutes earlier, a 21-year-old man was shot on the Near West Side. He was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle about 9 p.m. traveling west in the 2100 block of West Van Buren when shots were fired, police said. He was shot in the left wrist and taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded during an armed robbery just before 8:30 p.m. in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood. He was walking in the 3900 block of West Grenshaw when a vehicle pulled up next to him, people got out of the vehicle and robbed him, police said. During the robbery, the man was shot in the arm and hip. He was listed in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. Multiple people were being questioned by police as Area North detectives conducted an investigation.

About the same time, a 21-year-old man man was wounded in a Back of the Yards neighborhood drive-by shooting on the South Side. He was walking about 8:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Wolcott when someone fired shots from a vehicle, striking him in the knee, police said. The man was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital.

At 1:16 p.m., a 35-year-old man was shot in the ankle in the 200 block of East Garfield in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood, police said. He was taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 23-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the left hand at 9:19 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Artesian in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. She was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital.

The day’s first shooting happened about 1:25 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 31-year-old man was shot in the back while he was a passenger in a vehicle in the 4200 block of West Adams, police said. His friend drove him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the man was listed in good condition.