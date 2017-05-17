1 dead, 15 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday

A man was killed and at least 15 other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.

Jonathan Green, 34, was found shot to death about 11 a.m. in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responding to a call of shots fired found him unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and torso in the 1100 block of South Karlov. Green, who lived about a block away from the shooting, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:36 a.m.

In Tuesday’s latest shooting, a 26-year-old man was found wounded in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side. He was discovered about 11:50 p.m. lying in the street in the 7100 block of South Stony Island, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

At 10:42 p.m., a man was shot and critically wounded in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 34-year-old was in a school parking lot in the 3600 block of West Fifth Avenue when another male walked up and fired shots before leaving the scene in a dark-colored SUV, police said. The man’s girlfriend drove him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left thigh.

Just over 20 minutes earlier, a 24-year-old man was shot in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood. He was walking on the sidewalk at 10:19 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 15th Street when he heard shots and realized he’d been shot in the right forearm, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition was stabilized.

Six minutes before that, three men were injured in a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. They were standing on the sidewalk at 10:13 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Hoyne when someone fired shots at them, according to police. A 25-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the right thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A 30-year-old man took himself to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the right leg and a 22-year-old man took himself to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

About 9:55 p.m., a 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of South Kostner in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side when someone in a white van shot him in the right hand, police said. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai.

Nearly two hours earlier, a 41-year-old woman was shot in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side. She was walking at 8:06 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 71st Place when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She was taken in fair condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

At 7:21 p.m., a 23-year-old man heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the lower left leg while he was standing outside in the 100 block of South Springfield in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. He was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a 23-year-old man was wounded in a Calumet Heights neighborhood drive-by shooting on the South Side. About 4:45 p.m., he was in the 9100 block of South Essex when a silver, four-door car drove up and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was shot in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

About 4:30 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the buttocks in the 1100 block of North Pulaski in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. He took himself to Norwegian American Hospital and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

About 3:50 p.m., a 28-year-old man heard shots and felt pain in the 1000 block of North Waller in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said. He was shot in the back and taken in serious condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and later transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Several hours earlier, a bystander was shot while another man was carjacked in the South Loop. Three males wearing ski masks got out of a Jeep Cherokee at 1:39 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Wabash and, while two of them stole a gray 2006 BMW, the third tried to rob a 27-year-old man walking down the street nearby, police said. The 27-year-old tried to run away but was shot in the back. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The 28-year-old man who was driving the BMW was not injured.

About 1:30 a.m., a woman was shot and seriously wounded in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 28-year-old was riding in a vehicle with her boyfriend in the 2500 block of West 73rd Street when three people fired shots in their direction, according to police. The woman suffered one gunshot wound to the back and two to the abdomen. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition. The vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle after the shooting, but no other injuries were reported.

Tuesday’s first shooting happened about 1:05 a.m. in Austin. Officers on patrol saw a crowd gathered around a 25-year-old man lying on the ground in the 5100 block of West Madison, police said. He had been shot in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

Fourteen people were wounded in shootings across Chicago on Monday, including nine shot in a span of less than four hours.