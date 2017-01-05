1 dead, 2 injured in 6-vehicle crash on Tri-State

A 62-year-old Ohio man was killed in a six-vehicle crash early Sunday on the Tri-State Tollway, authorities said.

At 11:49 a.m., Anita Silvert, a 62-year-old Northbrook resident, was driving a 2007 Dodge eastbound on I-94 near Buckley Road when she lost control and struck a 2005 Honda Pilot, driven by 59-year-old Roberto Maldonado from Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to Illinois State Police. The impact caused a chain reaction of crashes involving four other vehicles.

Among them was a 2015 Dodge Caravan, driven by Allen Kenngott of Akron, Ohio, police said. Kenngott and the passenger of his vehicle, 60-year-old Catherine Kenngott, were taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where Allen Kenngott was pronounced dead and his passenger was listed in critical condition.

The fourth vehicle was a 2016 Mercedes sedan, driven by Ashley Szudarski, a 32-year-old Chicago resident, police said. She was taken to Lake Forest Hospital in Lake Forest with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

The last two vehicles involved included a 2000 Kenworth with a 1997 Boydstun trailer, driven by James Hart, a 69-year-old man from Grand Ledge, Michigan; and a 2007 Honda sedan, driven by Kavitha Amudttan, a 41-year-old Waukegan resident, police said.

The crash remained under investigation Sunday night, police said.