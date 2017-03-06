1 dead, 2 injured in Morgan Park HazMat situation

A woman was killed and two other people were injured during a hazardous materials situation at a home in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 9:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a Level One HazMat situation involving high carbon monoxide levels at a home in the 11300 block of South Church Street and found a woman dead at the scene, Fire Media Affairs said on Twitter at 10:22 p.m. Her age and identity were not immediately made available.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

Another woman, whose age was not immediately made available, was taken in serious-to-critical condition to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, Fire Media said. A man, whose age was not immediately made available, was taken in fair-to-serious condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park.