1 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-88 in Oak Brook

A 23-year-old woman was killed and three other people were injured in a crash early Sunday on the Reagan Memorial Tollway in west suburban Oak Brook.

At 2:17 a.m., a silver 2003 Lincoln LS was traveling east on I-88 between the ramps to I-294 when the driver lost control, according to the Illinois State Police.

The car bounced off the guardrail and struck a blue 2002 Lincoln LS in the middle of the expressway, police said.

A passenger in the silver Lincoln, a 23-year-old woman from Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver, a 22-year-old woman from Chicago, and two passengers from the car, 23-year-old Chicago women, were all taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. During the crash, one of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle.

It was not immediately known whether the 24-year-old Chicago man driving the blue Lincoln was injured, police said.

The eastbound lanes of I-88 near the ramps to I-294 were temporarily shut down following the crash.