1 dead, 4 wounded in shootings Monday on South, West sides

One man was killed and at least four others have been wounded in separate shootings Monday on Chicago’s South and West sides.

A 20-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood at 11:27 a.m. when a single shooter walked up and fired several rounds, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the buttocks and back, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened Monday afternoon on the South Side. A 36-year-old man was shot in the left arm in the 5100 block of South Prairie at 2:11 p.m. and taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Just before 11 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood. He was on the sidewalk in the 400 block of East 61st Street when a black Chrysler 300 drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. The teen was shot in the leg and taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital.

Less than 10 minutes earlier, a man was shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The 25-year-old man was shot in the left heel in the 4900 block of West Adams and took himself to Loretto Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Earlier Monday, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in the 10600 block of South Ewing at 1:49 a.m. when someone in a silver car fired shots, striking him in the left shoulder, police said. He showed up at Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.