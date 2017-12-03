CFD: 1 dead, 6 injured in crash on Eisenhower Expressway

One person was killed and six others were injured in a crash Sunday night on the Eisenhower Expressway, officials said.

At 9:52 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department responded with seven ambulances to a crash on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway near Damen Avenue, according to fire department officials.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to fire department officials.

One person was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Mount Sinai, two people were taken in serious-to-critical critical condition to Stroger Hospital, one person was taken to Rush University Medical Center in fair-to-serious condition, and two people were taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition, the fire department said.

The crash originated from an earlier incident with Chicago Police, according to an Illinois State Police trooper. Chicago Police did not immediately provide details on the incident.