1 dead, 9 wounded in Wednesday shootings across Chicago

A teenage boy was killed and at least nine other people people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

Kahari Stovall, 16, was fatally shot just after 1 p.m. in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. He was walking out of a store in the 1300 block of South Lawndale with a 19-year-old man when they heard shots, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Stovall was shot in the lower back and abdomen, and the man was shot in the knee. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where Stovall, of the South Shore neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m. The man was listed in good condition.

The day’s latest shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the inbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway between Addison and Kimball, according to Illinois State Police. A male driver was wounded and drove himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, but the nature of his injuries and his condition were not immediately known.

Less than an hour earlier, a 29-year-old man was wounded in a Bronzeville neighborhood shooting on the South Side. He was sitting in a parked vehicle at 10:22 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Wabash when a black car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the lower back, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 4:30 p.m., a 32-year-old man was walking in the 3500 block of West 51st Street in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side when a small, gold SUV approached and at least one person inside fired four or five shots, police said. The man was struck in the elbow and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

About two hours earlier, a 27-year-old man was shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He was walking at 2:42 p.m. in the 600 block of North Waller when a vehicle approached him and a male got out and opened fire, police said. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

At 12:37 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the lower back while parking his car in the 2400 block of North Meade in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said. He drove himself to Community First Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

A 34-year-old man was shot at 4:09 a.m. in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. He was outside in the 2500 block of West Cortez when someone pulled out a handgun, shot him in the leg and ran away, police said. He later showed up at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, but was transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened about 1:45 a.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood. A 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were walking in the 800 block of North Parkside when someone fired shots from a red van with sliding doors, police said. The boy was shot in the leg and taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

On Tuesday, one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in shootings on the city’s South and West sides. More than 770 people have been shot in Chicago this year, according to Sun-Times data.