1 dead after men hit power line while cutting trees in Addison

One man was killed and another was injured when they made contact with a power line while cutting tree limbs Tuesday morning in west suburban Addison.

Paramedics responded shortly after 11 a.m. to a call that someone fell from a tree in a backyard near Villa and East Myrick avenues, according to Addison police.

The men were cutting tree limbs in the backyard when they hit ComEd power lines, police said. One man was thrown from the ladder, while the other stayed in the tree. ComEd was notified and subsequently turned off the power.

Jose Fulgencio-Hueramo, 51, of Melrose Park, was taken to Adventist GlenOaks Hospital in Glendale Heights, where he was pronounced dead at 11:48 a.m., according to the DuPage County coroner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

The other man was taken to the hospital, police said.

Police said the men are private homeowners and not a professional tree cutting service.