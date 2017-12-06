1 dead in Volo crash

A person is dead following a crash Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Volo.

Emergency crews responded to the crash between a pickup truck and SUV at 3:48 p.m. at Belvidere Road and Volo Village Road, according to the Wauconda Fire District.

The driver of the pickup truck was standing outside the vehicle when crews arrived, but the driver of the SUV was pinned inside, the fire district said.

The driver in the SUV was not breathing and had no pulse, the fire district said. The driver of the pickup was treated at the scene and released.