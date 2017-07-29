1 found dead in St. Charles garage fire

A person was found dead as firefighters extinguished a garage fire on Friday night in west suburban St. Charles.

Crews responded about 7:15 p.m. to the blaze in the 400 block of McKinley Street, according to St. Charles Fire Dept. Chief Joe Schelstreet.

The garage was engulfed in flames, but firefighters were able to bring it under control in about 20 minutes. As they continued dousing the fire, firefighters found a male dead, Schelstreet said. He was unidentified early Saturday.

Damage to the garage and its contents was valued at $100,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.