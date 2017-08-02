1 in critical condition after shooting near Union Station

Police cordon off streets near Union Station after a shooting on Wednesday night. | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

A person was shot about a block south of Union Station on Wednesday night in the West Loop, officials said.

Emergency crews responded about 8:45 p.m. to the intersection of Van Buren and Canal streets, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The victim was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, fire officials said.

Chicago Police referred questions to Amtrak police, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A CPD sergeant at the scene declined to comment on which agency was investigating.

The shooting appeared to occur in the middle of the block on the east side of Canal, which was blocked to foot and vehicle traffic between Jackson and Van Buren, where about 15 law enforcement officers congregated.

Police vehicles from the Amtrak, Metra and Chicago police departments remained at the scene as of 10 p.m.