1 in custody after 27-year-old man shot in East Garfield Park

A 27-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 2:26 a.m., officers observed a “disturbance” between two groups of people in the 500 block of North Kedzie, according to Chicago Police. One person took out a weapon and fired shots, striking the man in the chest.

Officers chased the shooter on foot and took them into custody, police said. A weapon was recovered.

The man who was shot was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.