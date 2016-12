1 in custody after 53-year-old man shot in Park Manor

A man was shot Saturday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

At 7:12 p.m., a 53-year-old man was arguing with another person in the 7300 block of South Michigan, according to Chicago Police. The person pulled out a gun and fired shots, grazing the man on his left hand.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

The shooter was in custody and the weapon was recovered, according to police.