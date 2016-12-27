1 in custody after crashing stolen vehicle on Far South Side

A person is in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening in the Far South Side.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle about 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 110th Street, Chicago Police said.

Police tried to curb the vehicle, but it drove away before crashing into another vehicle at 130th Street and Torrence, police said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested and taken to Trinity Hospital, and the other driver was taken to St. Margaret Health in Dyer, Indiana, police said. Both were in good condition.

Charges are pending against the person who stole the vehicle.