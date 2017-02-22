1 in custody after fatal stabbing in northwest Indiana

A 17-year-old boy was in custody on Wednesday after a fatal stabbing in northwest Indiana, according to police.

Officers were called to a stabbing at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Oak Avenue in Hammond, Indiana, according to Hammond police.

A man was found with a stab wound to his chest inside a home, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The 17-year-old was taken to into custody in the 4900 block of Columbia Avenue in Hammond, police said. A motive for the stabbing was still under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (219) 852-2906.