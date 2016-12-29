1 in custody after store robbery in Palmer Square

A man was in custody Thursday morning after a store was robbed in the Palmer Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 4:36 a.m., a 26-year-old woman working at the store in the 2000 block of North Milwaukee was confronted by two males who demanded cash from the back office, according to Chicago Police. The woman, who was not injured, complied and the suspects took off with proceeds, running westbound on Armitage.

One of the suspects, a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody a short time later, police said. The other suspect was not found.