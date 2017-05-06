1 injured in crash on Highway 30 in northwest Indiana

A person was injured in a crash Monday on U.S. Highway 30 near Valparaiso, Indiana.

The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 near County Road 375, according to the Porter County, Indiana sheriff’s office.

A green 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 19-year-old Crown Point, Indiana man was headed east on Highway 30 approaching County Road 375 when a beige Buick pulled out in front of the Chevrolet, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Buick, a male of unknown age, was found unresponsive, and was taken to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso in an unknown condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Traffic on Highway 30 was restricted to one lane in each direction while authorities investigated the crash. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.