A fire that swept through two buildings Thursday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side has been extinguished.

Firefighters responded around 12:45 p.m. to the two-building still-and-box blaze at 953 N. St. Louis and had the fire by 1:10 p.m., Fire Media Affairs said

Five ambulances were called to the scene, but only one injury has been reported and that person was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to Fire Media. Eight adults and seven children have been displaced.