1 injured in Naperville kitchen fire

One person was injured Sunday evening in a west suburban Naperville kitchen fire that left the home uninhabitable.

Firefighters responded at 8:09 p.m. to a home in the 1400 block of Fairway, where a resident reported a kitchen fire, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

Smoke was showing from the third-floor apartment of the building as firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, according to the fire department. One person was injured in the fire and treated on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was determined to be accidental and caused from cooking, the fire department said. The apartment unit was left uninhabitable, but the adjacent apartments were OK.