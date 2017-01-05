1 killed, 1 injured by vehicle driving in wrong lane in Waukegan

One man was killed and another injured early Saturday after being struck by a vehicle being driven in the wrong lane in north suburban Waukegan.

Jose J. Diaz, 28; and a 27-year-old man, both from Waukean, were in the first block of North Genesee Street when they were struck by a vehicle that drove off after the crash, police said. They were taken to a hospital, where Diaz was pronounced dead and the other man was treated for “moderate injuries.”

Following a brief investigation, Tony Salcedo, a 25-year-old North Chicago man, was charged Saturday night with obstructing a police officer during an investigation and leaving the scene of a fatal accident; and cited for reckless driving, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and driving in the wrong lane, police said.

Salcedo was ordered held on a $100,000 bond during a Sunday court appearance, and was later released on 10 percent bail, police said. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.