1 killed, 1 wounded in Aurora shooting

Two men were shot, one fatally, in west suburban Aurora on Monday evening.

Police responded at 5:18 p.m. to the shooting near the intersection of Spring and State streets and found the men, ages 24 and 33, on the ground with gunshot wounds, Aurora city spokesman Dan Ferrelli said.

The Aurora residents were taken to hospitals, where the younger man died, Ferrelli said. The older man was expected to survive.

Authorities are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be left at (630) 256-5500, or via the Aurora Police Department’s “My PD” phone application.