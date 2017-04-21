1 killed, 4 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

A person has been killed and at least four others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The homicide happened at 7:06 p.m. in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A male, whose age is unknown, and a 25-year-old man were inside a building in the 6500 block of South King Drive when they were both shot, police said. The male was shot in the back and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died. His identity was not released Friday night. The 25-year-old was shot in the knee and also taken to Northwestern, where he was listed in good condition.

Minutes later, two teenagers were shot in the Austin neighborhood the West Side. The 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were shot at 7:11 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Madison, police said. The boy was shot in his chest and leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The man was shot in the back and took himself to Rush Oak Park Hospital, but was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition.

A little over an hour later, a 47-year-old man was shot in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was shot at 8:33 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Kildare when a dark colored Jeep drove by and four people inside shouted gang slogans and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the leg and groin and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

Last weekend, two people were killed and 43 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.