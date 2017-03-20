1 killed, 5 wounded in city shootings on Monday

A man was killed and at least five more people, including one who was walking to court in Little Village in broad daylight, were wounded in shootings across Chicago on Monday.

The homicide happened about 4:15 p.m. in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, where someone got out of a silver SUV and shot a 24-year-old man in the chest in the first block of East 113th Place, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 5 p.m. Authorities have not released his name.

About 9:30 a.m., a 21-year-old man was walking to the Leighton Criminal Courts Building when someone in a white van opened fire in the 2500 block of South California, hitting him six times in the groin, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Two off-duty Chicago Police officers arrested a suspect nearby.

The latest attack happened about 7:50 p.m. in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the hip in the 5900 block of West Diversey and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.

About 1:45 p.m. in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood, someone got out of a vehicle in the 6800 block of South Keefe, robbed a 35-year-old man and then shot him in the hand, police said. He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Monday’s first shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. in Avondale’s 2200 block of West Diversey. Two men were walking in the 2200 block of West Diversey when a gunman walked up and shot one of the men, 29, in the leg and buttocks, and the other, 33, in the leg, police said. Their conditions were stabilized at Illinois Masonic.

The Diversey attack capped a weekend with 18 people shot in Chicago, leaving two dead. Nearly 650 people have been shot in the city this year, 117 fatally.