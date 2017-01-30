1 killed, 6 wounded in city shootings Monday

A man was killed and at least six people were wounded in separate shootings Monday on the South and West sides of Chicago.

The slaying happened about 12:45 p.m. outside a Kenwood home, where officers found a 19-year-old man unresponsive in the 4600 block of South Woodlawn, according to Chicago Police. He died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital less than an hour later. Authorities have not released his name.

About 7:30 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the neck in the 7700 block of South Paulina in the Gresham neighborhood, and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The circumstances were unknown.

Just before 5 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was walking in the 3200 block of West 64th Place in Marquette Park when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been hit in the leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Two men were shot in West Englewood about 2 p.m., as they sat in a vehicle in the 5600 block of South Wood and someone walked up and opened fire, police said. One man, 19, was shot in the shoulder, and the other, 21, in the back. They took themselves to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were transferred in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 11:45 a.m., a 26-year-old man was walking in the 3900 block of South Lake Park Avenue in the Oakland neighborhood when someone walked up, shot him in the chest and then took off in a gray vehicle, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Northwestern.

Monday’s first shooting happened at 11:23 a.m. in West Garfield Park, where a 50-year-old man was shot in the legs and an arm in the 3900 block of West Arthington, according to police, who said a suspect in a red vest and another in a black coat ran away east after the shooting. The man’s condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai.

The violence followed a weekend that saw 27 people shot, and comes at the tail end of a month with nearly 300 people shot across the city.