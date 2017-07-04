1 killed, 6 wounded in Thursday shootings on South, West sides

Thursday shootings on the South and West sides of the city left a person dead and six wounded.

The homicide happened at 3:22 p.m. in the South Chicago neighborhood, where a gunman walked up to a 28-year-old man in front of a store in the 2300 block of East 83rd Street and shot him in the head, according to Chicago Police. The shooter took off in a blue vehicle.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 5:05 p.m., authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his name.

The latest nonfatal attack happened just before 5 p.m. in Bridgeport, where a 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm in the 3200 block of South Carpenter, police said. He took himself to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in good condition.

About 3:30 p.m. in Gresham, three men were riding in a car in the 8700 block of South Sangamon when someone fired shots, police said. A 38-year-old was shot in his chest, arm and back; and two men, ages 22 and 28, were each shot in the arm. They were taken to Christ Medical Center, where the oldest was in critical condition and the others were stabilized, police said.

Thursday’s first shooting happened at 12:35 a.m. in Humboldt Park’s 3500 block of West Augusta. Two men, ages 19 and 24, were sitting in a parked vehicle when a gunman walked up and opened fire, hitting the younger man in the arm and leg, and the older in the arm. They were stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Ten people were shot in Chicago on Wednesday, one fatally. At least 778 people have been shot in the city this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data, leaving 143 dead.