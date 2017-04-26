1 killed, 6 wounded in Tuesday shootings across Chicago

One man was killed and at least six other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.

The day’s shootings brought the city’s gun violence toll to more than 1,000 victims this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. At least 174 of the victims died. It took only 56 days for the city to tally 100 homicides.

About 7 a.m. Tuesday, a man was fatally shot in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. Witnesses said the 20-year-old man was being chased by another male in the 1400 block of West Jonquil Terrace when shots rang out. The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead at the scene at 9:08 a.m., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Most recently, an 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 10 p.m. found the man on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin in the 5500 block of West Potomac, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A man and woman were both seriously wounded in a Belmont Cragin neighborhood shooting about 8 p.m. on the Northwest Side. The man, 34, and the 22-year-old woman were in an alley in the 2100 block of North Menard when someone got out of a vehicle, opened fire and then drove off, police said. The man was shot in the head and the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. Both were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition.

Shortly after 2 p.m., two people were shot when they heard gunfire and felt pain in the 1900 block of South Harding in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. A 19-year-old man was shot in the right leg and a 16-year-old boy was shot in both legs. They took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, where both were listed in good condition.

The day’s first shooting happened at 2:35 a.m., when a 31-year-old man was shot while driving in the West Englewood neighborhood, then crashed his vehicle more than a mile away on the South Side. He was driving in the 1800 block of West Marquette when he heard gunfire and was struck in the left arm and left side of the abdomen, police said. The man then crashed his vehicle in the 6900 block of South California. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical condition.

In a span of less than 13 hours Monday, three men were killed and at least 12 others were wounded in shootings on the city’s South and West sides.