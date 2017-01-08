1 killed in Glendale Heights crash

A person was killed in a crash early Tuesday in west suburban Glendale Heights, police said.

Officers responded at 12:52 a.m. to a call of a head-on crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of East Army Trail Road and George Bell Drive, according to preliminary information from Glendale Heights police.

One person was killed in the crash, police said. The DuPage County coroner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality. It was not immediately known whether other people were injured.

East Army Trail Drive was closed to traffic in the area after the crash, but was reopened at 4:30 a.m., police said.