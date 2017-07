1 killed in NW Indiana crash

A person died Friday afternoon following a traffic crash in northwest Indiana.

The male was pronounced dead at 5:23 p.m. at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, according to a statement from the Lake County coroner’s office.

He died of blunt force trauma in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Grant Boulevard in Hobart, authorities said. His name and age were withheld pending notification of his family.

Hobart police couldn’t immediately provide more details.