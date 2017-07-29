$1 million bond for man charged with armed robbery in Villa Park

Bond was set at $1 million for a man charged with robbing a convenience store at gunpoint earlier this month in west suburban Villa Park.

Cameron Love, 19, of Blue Island, was taken into custody Friday and charged with an armed robbery that happened at 5:09 a.m. July 20 at the 7-11 convenience store at 12225 Vincennes Road, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Love and an unnamed accomplice allegedly walked into the store and stole Illinois Lottery tickets and about $200 in cash, prosecutors said. Before leaving the store, Love ordered the clerk to lay on the floor, at which point he and his accomplice kicked the clerk in the face.

An investigation into the robbery led to Love, and a $1 million warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday, prosecutors said. On Friday, he was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of battery.

During a hearing Friday afternoon, Love’s bond was set at $1 million, with 10 percent being applied in accordance with a previous warrant for his arrest, prosecutors said. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 21.