$1 million bond for man charged with fatal Englewood shooting

A man charged with fatally shooting another man last year in the South Side Englewood neighborhood has been ordered held on a $1 million bond.

Lamarr J. Isaac, 34, faces one count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago Police.

About 12:45 a.m. on June 20, 2016, Isaac shot 34-year-old Ramal Hicks in the lower back and chest in the 1500 block of West 69th Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Hicks was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m., authorities said. He lived in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

About 8:15 p.m. Thursday, officers spotted Isaac, who was wanted for the shooting, in the passenger seat of a vehicle and he was arrested, police said.

Isaac, a Pilsen resident, was ordered held on a $1 million bond at the Cook County Jail, according to Cook County sheriff’s records. He is next scheduled to appear in court Monday.