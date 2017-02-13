$1 million bond for man charged with Highland Park shooting

A man charged with shooting at another man Friday afternoon in north suburban Highland Park was ordered held on a $1 million bond.

Andres Carillo-Escuvedo, 30, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon without an FOID card, and unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies, according to a statement from the city of Highland Park.

About 4:05 p.m. Friday, a man showed up at the Highland Park Police Department and said he was sitting in his car in the 1800 block of Deerfield Road when someone shot at him, according to police. The man was not injured, but his vehicle was struck.

A description was provided to officers and the vehicle, with two people inside, was stopped by Deerfield police. The alleged shooter, identified as Carillo-Escuvedo, was taken into custody and two firearms were recovered, police said.

Authorities said Carillo-Escuvedo knew the victim and the shooting was not random.

Carillo-Escuvedo, of Highland Park, was ordered held on a $1 million bond Saturday.