1 person displaced, 2 dogs rescued from Elgin house fire

One person was displaced and two dogs were rescued from a fire at a home in northwest suburban Elgin on Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, the Elgin Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Linden, according to a statement from the department.

The “working fire” was called in by a neighbor who spotted smoke coming from the home, according to the fire department. The fire was quickly brought under control, resulting in damage to the kitchen and smoke damage through the rest of the house.

Officials searched the house and found two dogs, one of which walked out the front door. The other was resuscitated and taken to an animal hospital, fire officials said.

The person living in the home was at work during the time of fire and has been relocated. No injuries were reported.

The estimated damage was about $40,000 to the kitchen, according to the department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.