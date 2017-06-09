1 person hospitalized following Elgin house blaze

A person was hospitalized following a blaze at a home in northwest suburban Elgin.

Fire crews responded about 9:30 a.m. to the fire in the 900 block of Carol Avenue, according to a statement from the city.

Firefighters found heavy flames showing from the front of the single-family house, the city said. The house was searched and the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

Two people were treated at the scene and one of them was taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin for additional treatment, the city said.

The home sustained extensive heat, smoke and fire damage. The cause remained under investigation Wednesday night.