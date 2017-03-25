1 person injured in Woodstock apartment fire

One person was injured in a fire on Saturday in northwest suburban Woodstock that left about 50 people displaced from their homes.

A fire and rescue team responded at 3:18 a.m. to a reported apartment building fire in the 2100 block of Willow Brook Drive, according to a statement from the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District. A passerby noticed the fire and stopped to call 911 and warn occupants of the building that it was on fire.

Firefighters arrived and saw fire coming from balconies on the second-floor and into the attic, according to fire officials.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about two hours, fire officials said. They stayed on scene through the late morning to find and extinguish hidden fires, investigate the fire and help the building’s residents recover personal belongings.

One person was taken to Centegra Memorial Medical Center in Woodstock to be treated for injuries that were not considered life threatening, officials said. No firefighters were injured.

The fire left the entire two-story apartment building uninhabitable and caused an estimated $2.3 million in damage, according to fire officials. The American Red Cross was working with the residents to provide temporary housing.

Anyone who wishes to help with relief efforts can contact the American Red Cross at (312) 729-6100.