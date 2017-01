1 wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was wounded in a Lawndale drive-by shooting late Tuesday on the West Side.

About 10 p.m., the 29-year-old was in an alley in the 1300 block of South Troy when someone in a dark-colored SUV shot him in the left leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.