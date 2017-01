1 wounded in Lawndale shooting

Two people opened fire on a 24-year-old man on a Lawndale sidewalk Monday night on the West Side, hitting him in the leg.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Flournoy, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooting was considered gang-related.