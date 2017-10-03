1-year-old girl’s death in Gary ruled homicide

The death of a 1-year-old girl who was found unresponsive on Tuesday at a home in northwest Indiana has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities.

Officers were called just after 11 a.m. to a home in the 4400 block of East Sixth Street in Gary, Indiana, for a report of an unresponsive child, Gary police said Friday.

Najae Musgrave, 1, was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary but was later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she died at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

An autopsy on Friday found the girl died of multiple injuries from child abuse, and her death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The girl’s death was under investigation Friday and detectives were conducting interviews, but no one was in custody, Gary police spokesman Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.