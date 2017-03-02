10 beaches you have to see in winter

While the lakes of the Midwest are a classic summer getaway destination, this notoriously cold part of the country doesn't see much action during the winter months. Besides the snow-covered shores and forests, winter in the Great Lakes means ice — and lots of it. Outdoor adventurers will love exploring the incredible ice sculptures that form along the frozen edges of the lakes. In St. Ignace, Mich., you can even try your hand at ice golf. | Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s time to rethink your beach vacation. Jetting off somewhere warm and sunny is a good way to escape the winter blues, but there’s also something special about cold-destination beaches in wintertime.

From dramatic landscapes and natural hot springs to from big-wave surfing and northern lights, these winter beaches deliver experiences of a lifetime. So put away your flip-flops, pack your snow boots and take a nice long walk along one of these winter beaches.

Black Sand Beach, Iceland

Iceland’s Black Sand Beach is a striking sight no matter what time of year you go. With mossy cliffs and basalt columns, the intense beauty of this spot only grows in the winter. Go to see the large ocean waves that roll in and white snow as it falls atop the black sand. You might even feel like you’ve stepped into a black-and-white photograph. Stay close to the beach in the small cozy town of Vik and enjoy a quiet alternative to the capital city of Reykjavik. Wintertime in Iceland is not only a great time to appreciate the beautiful landscape, it is also the only time of year you’ll be able to see the northern lights in all their glory.

Mavericks Beach, California

If you’re looking for a little action this winter, Mavericks Beach in Half Moon Bay, less than an hour’s drive from San Francisco, hosts the annual big-wave surfing competition known as Titans of Mavericks. Due to the natural formation of the beach, wintertime weather brings in huge swells that are perfect for surfers chasing their next adrenaline rush. If you’re not planning on donning a wetsuit yourself, you can still appreciate the thrill at one of the viewpoints where you can see surfers take on these colossal waves. However, Titans of Mavericks is not your usual event, and you’ll need to plan ahead. Because so much depends on weather conditions, spectators and participants must “wait for the call” to know when the next event will take place.

Shikine-jima, Japan

Take a ferry from Tokyo to the island of Shikine-jima to experience the lovely and secluded beaches in this little-known part of Japan. This volcanically formed island is famous for its onsen (natural hot springs) that can be enjoyed while taking in Shikinie-jima’s fantastic views. There are three outdoor hot springs that are always open and free to the public. The water does get pretty hot, even in winter, so be sure to test the temperature before jumping in.

Tofino, British Columbia

Instead of hoping for clear skies and sunny weather, a winter trip to Tofino will have you crossing your fingers for the perfect storm. Head to this small town between November and February to join the storm-watchers. Tofino’s location on the west coast of Vancouver Island makes it the perfect vantage point to watch the region’s famous winter storms roll in. These powerful storms bring in huge swells and strong winds that have been captivating storm-crazy tourists for years. You can watch the tides come in at Long Beach or buckle down at one of the beachside storm-proof hotels like the Middle Beach Lodge.

Lofoten Islands, Norway

Travel north of the Arctic Circle to Norway’s Lofoten Islands and you’ll find that beach days are short but beautiful. Within the landscape of fjords and mountains are long stretches of sand like Haukland Beach. While only the bravest take a dip in the water, this beach is enjoyed by all for its incredible setting and views of the northern lights. Other remarkable and photogenic beaches on the islands include Myrland, Uttakleiv and Storsandnes Beach. Many of these beaches are frequented by tour groups, so get there early after a fresh snowfall to see them at their most pristine.

Lake Tahoe, California

Who said you can’t ski at the beach? Those snow-capped mountains that awe travelers enjoying the lake in the warm summer months become ski resorts in the winter, spots where you can enjoy the pristine views of the lake while you race through Tahoe’s picture-perfect landscape. Check out resorts like Homewood and Heavenly to take on the trails with the best views. Or, if you prefer exploring the lake at a slower pace, strap on your snowshoes and take a hike along the water.

Año Nuevo, California

At Año Nuevo State Reserve in Pescadero, Calif., the winter season invites a new kind of beach bum to lounge atop the sand. This beach is famous for its large colony of elephant seals that return to breed and give birth every December. Beginning on Dec. 15, visitors can reach the elephant seal beach at the end of a 45-minute hike through the park. You can sign up for a guided walk here. Female elephant seals typically don’t give birth until late December, so if you want to make sure you don’t miss the seal pups, it’s best to pay a visit in January or early February.

The Great Lakes

While the lakes of the Midwest are a classic summer getaway destination, this notoriously cold part of the country doesn’t see much action during the winter months. However, there is no better time of year to marvel at the enormous lakes than winter. Besides the snow-covered shores and forests, winter in the Great Lakes means ice — and lots of it. Outdoor adventurers will love exploring the incredible ice sculptures that form along the frozen edges of the lakes. Between this naturally made “ice art” and ice caves, there’s plenty of fun to be had on top of the water. In St. Ignace, Mich., you can even try your hand at ice golf.

The Oregon coast

Winter is a wonderful time to appreciate the intense lighthouse-dotted landscape of Oregon’s 363 miles of coastline. Visit Ecola State Park to hike along the empty beach, take to the trails to get a better view from the cliffs above, or go on a treasure hunt for the iconic Haystack Rock or the remains of a century-old shipwreck in Fort Steven State Park. Whatever you choose to do during the daylight hours, make sure you spend the night somewhere warm and cozy like the Cannery Pier Hotel, located right on the Columbia River; or take it easy and settle with stunning views and in-room fireplaces at the Hallmark Resort in Cannon Beach.

Hot Water Beach, New Zealand

On Hot Water Beach in New Zealand’s Coromandel Peninsula, you’ll find hot springs to keep you warm in the winter — but you’ll have to dig them yourself. Visitors are drawn to this beach by its unique geothermal activity. Located under the sand is a natural spring of fresh water that gets heated up by volcanic activity happening even further below the surface. This results in a natural hot spring that seeps up through the sand. These springs makes Hot Water Beach one of the only places in the world you can get your lie in the sand in below-60-degree weather. Bring your own shovel or rent one from the nearby cafe to dig into the sand and start building your sandy hot tub. The heated part of the beach is only accessible during low tide, but can be easily found. Just look for the steam.