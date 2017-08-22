10 displaced, one injured when fire damages Evanston home

Fire damaged a home in the 1700 block of Lyons Street in Evanston Tuesday morning, leaving 10 people displaced and one injured. | Evanston Fire Dept.

One person was injured and nine others displaced when a fire damaged a home in north suburban Evanston on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called about 5 a.m. to a fire in the 1700 block of Lyons Street, and arrived to find heavy flames in the front of the building, according to the Evanston Fire Department.

The incident was upgraded to a box alarm, bring units from several area departments, who were limited to an exterior attack on the fire, the department said in a statement. It was under control in about 15 minutes.

Ten residents of the home, including seven children, got out of the home safely but will be displaced by the fire, the department said. They were able to find other living arrangements.

One person was taken to a hospital suffering from minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire in unknown, and the Evanston Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating.