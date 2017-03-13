10 inches of snow possible as lake-effect system moves in

Mother Nature is making a mid-March push to turn an unseasonably warm, dry winter in Chicago into something a little more seasonable.

Up to 10 inches of snow could pile up by midday Tuesday as a lake-effect snow system moves through the Chicago area starting Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. The lake-effect warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday in Cook, DuPage and Lake counties.

A little over 2 inches of snow had accumulated at O’Hare International Airport by Monday afternoon, bringing this winter’s snowfall total to about 21 inches, forecasters said.

That number is well below the seasonal average of 32.2 inches, which could be within striking distance if the lake-effect system packs its full punch.

Between 5 and 10 inches are expected, with especially “intense” snowfall overnight — up to 2 inches per hour in the most directly hit areas — making for a nightmarish morning commute, forecasters said. But because lake-effect bands are only about 10 to 15 miles wide, snow totals can greatly vary over short distances.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, 478 flights had been canceled at O’Hare, and 145 were grounded at Midway International Airport, according to the city’s Department of Aviation. Most other flights were running on time.

In the months of January and February, not an inch of snow accumulation was recorded in Chicago — a first in recorded history. Before Monday, the last snowfall greater than an inch during this unseasonably warm winter occurred on Dec. 17 when 1.7 inches accumulated in Chicago.

While Chicago braced for its first snowfall in months, larger snowstorms were expected on the East Coast. A blizzard watch was issued for the Boston area, with 12 to 18 inches of snow expected to fall over eastern Massachusetts as well as central and southern Rhode Island, according to the weather service.