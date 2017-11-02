10 kids among 17 displaced in West Garfield Park fire

Seventeen people, including 10 children, were displaced in a fire Saturday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Crews were called at 10:43 a.m. to the two-story building in the 3800 block of West Monroe and arrived to find the fire in a second-floor bedroom of the two-story building, according to Fire Media Affairs Cmdr. Curtis Hudson.

Firefighters carried a man in a wheelchair out from the first floor and escorted multiple children out from the basement, Hudson said. The rest of the occupants made it out of the building on their own and no injuries were reported.

The building was rendered uninhabitable, leaving 10 children and seven adults displaced, Hudson said. The city’s Department of Human Services was called to help them find housing.