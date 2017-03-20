10 March car thefts reported on South and Far South Side

Police are warning South and Far South Side residents of 10 car thefts reported this month, the most recent Friday and five within a four-hour span Thursday, in the Avalon Park, South Chicago and Deering neighborhoods.

During these incidents, older model minivans were stolen from the street by unknown offenders, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

• at 7 a.m. Mar. 3 in the 8100 block of South Chicago Avenue;

• at 2 p.m. Mar. 6 in the 8000 block of South Muskegon Avenue;

• at 10 p.m. Mar. 7 in the 10100 block of South Yates Avenue;

• at 2 p.m. Mar. 7 in the 8700 block of South Kimbark Avenue;

• at 8 p.m. Mar. 16 in the 8200 block of South Luella Avenue;

• at 10 p.m. Mar. 16 in the 8400 block of South Luella Avenue;

• at 8 p.m. Mar. 16 in the 8300 block of South Dante Avenue;

• at 11 p.m. Mar. 16 in the 8200 block of South Ridgeland Avenue;

• at 11 p.m. Mar. 16 in the 8100 block of South Saginaw Avenue; and

• at 12 p.m. Mar. 17 in the 3200 block of East 91st Street.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.